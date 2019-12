Paul S. Hunter August 14, 1939 ~ December 24, 2019 Paul S. Hunter, 80, of Tipton, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born Aug. 14, 1939 in Altoona, a son of the late Richard N. and Bertha (Little) Hunter. He was married Jan. 29, 1960 to Brenda K. Shoenfelt. He is survived by his wife and 3 children: Paul S. Hunter, Jr. of Altoona, Kimberly A. Liutermosa (Martin) of Burlington, Conn., Jennifer L. Hale (Randall) in Tipton. Grandchildren: Jack and Jacob Hunter, Ashley Liutermosa, Alexander and Andrew Hale. Two brothers Richard "Ted" Hunter (Betty) and Donald Hunter (Leann). He was a graduate of Tyrone High in 1957 and served in the Marine Corps from 1957 to 1962. He was a member of the Bavarian Society, played Racketball, baseball & tennis. He loved boating and camping and dancing. He had worked as a Line Operator at P.P.G. Plant in Tipton for 30 years. Friends may gather at the Derman Funeral home, Inc. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 10 A.M. to the service at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Gloria Montgomery officiating. Interment will be at Blair Memorial Park.