Paul Wilson Homan January 11, 1918 ~ November 2, 2019 Paul Wilson Homan, of Spring Mills, passed from this life at Wynwood-Salem Hill Ha ven in Spring Mills. He was 101. Born January 11, 1918 in Lewistown, Paul was a son of the late W. Robert and Mazie "Detwiler" Homan. He was a graduate of the former Gregg Township Vocational School in Spring Mills. Paul was first married to Josephine Stover, who preceded him in death. He then married Sarah Jane Harris, who also preceded him in death. Paul proudly served our country in the U. S. Army during WW II. He was a radio operator (telegraph) and carbine sharpshooter of the 465th AAF unit and served in New Guinea, Philippines and Luzon. Paul attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and earned the Asiatic-Pacific Theater medal, three bronze stars, a Presidential Citation, and six Overseas Service Bars. Upon his return from the military, Paul was elected Tax Collector of Gregg Township. He was a member of the former St. John UCC of Spring Mills. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Paul is survived by one son, Sherrill "Bud" Harris (JoAnn) of Spring Mills; two granddaughters, Sherrie A. Petey (Mark) of Aliquippa and Amy J. Geisinger (Gary) of Pulaski; two great grandchildren, Zachary and Brianna Petey; one niece, Candace Atkinson, and one nephew, Robert Sennholz (Lyn). In addition to Josephine and Sarah Jane, Paul was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Homan Sennholz; two half-sisters, Emma Homan Harris and Clair Hutchison and one half-brother, Randall Detwiler. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at St. John's Lutheran Church at Farmers Mills, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor James K. Rill officiating. Paul will be laid to rest in the Farmers Mills Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, c/o Jean Vonada, 296 Ridge Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

