Pauline E. Sprout September 26, 1927-July 17, 2020 Pauline E. Sprout, 92, of Bellefonte, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born September 26, 1927, in Spring Mills, she was the daughter of the late George and the late Maude Raymond Strickler. She was married to Karl James Sprout for 52 years before he proceeded her in death. Pauline was a homemaker and mother. She teamed with her husband to operate Dairy Belle Drive In in Danville and Mountain View Cottages in Petersburg. She is survived by 2 children, Barbara Richard of Petersburg and Robert Sprout and his wife, Lori Diane of State College; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was preceded in death by two children, Carol Ann Trostle and Karl Edward Sprout; 4 brothers; 3 sisters, and a son-in-law, Charles Richard. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 11-12:30pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a mask is required and social distancing will be observed. A Graveside service will be held in Mooresville Cemetery in Petersburg, with Pastor Kym Eichelberger officiating, immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shavers Creek Fire Company, 5474 Charter Oak Rd, Petersburg, PA 16669 and the Mooresville Cemetery Association, 5468 Charter Oak Road, Petersburg, Pennsylvania, 16669. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
