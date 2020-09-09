Pauline M. Jodun February 12, 1938-September 4, 2020 Pauline M. Jodun, 82 of Fulmer Nursing Home, Lock Haven passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital. Pauline was born on February 12, 1938 in Smullton, PA a daughter of the late John H. and Helen Garrett Daye. She was married to James Kurtz who preceded her in death on May 29, 1987. She was then married to her 2nd husband, George Jodun who preceded her in death. Pauline is survived by her sons, Eugene (Diane) Kurtz of Pleasant Gap and Eric Kurtz of Topton; her 5 grandchildren Shawn Kurtz, Samantha Roan, Miah Kurtz, Shea Kurtz and Hope Kurtz and her 4 great-grandchildren; also surviving are her 2 sisters, Judy Metz, Linda Powell, and her 2 brothers Robert Daye and Russell Daye. Pauline was a homemaker and she also was a cashier for CVS . She enjoyed doing word search and crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, Neil Daye. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made in Pauline's memory to Fulmer Personal Care Home, 201 Woodward Avenue, Lock Haven, PA 17745. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
.