Paull E. Spring The Rev. Paull E. Spring, 82, passed away peacefuly in his sleep, Oct. 18, 2020 at his apartment. Born Nov. 6, 1938 in Wheeling, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Paull E. Spring Sr. and Cornelia E. Spring. On March 30, 1967, he married Barbara S. Lewis, who survives. Paull is also survived by three daughters, Sandra Umbaugh (Fred), of Youngwood, Pa, Susan Hurd (Jeff) of Indiana, Pa, and Kristin Harpster (Greg) of Pine Grove Mills, Pa. Surviving grandchildren include Amy Eismont, Dan Loucks, Bethany Henry, Allie McKee, Nick Mckee, Michaela Harpster and Tyler Harpster; and great grandchildren Ethan and Evangeline Eismont, Ryder and Cole Loucks, and Stella and Leila Henry, Aiden McKee and Rowan Earnest. Paull was a graduate of Tridelphia High School, Wheeling, WV. He received his A.B. degree from Gettysburg College, and an M. Div degree from the Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg. Following graduation he spent fifteen months in Germany as a diaconic worker in Barvaria, Germany and as a theological student at Goettingen University. Paull was ordained a Lutheran pastor on October 17, 1965 and served as pastor of three congregations in western Pennsylvania. On December 13, 1988 he was installed as bishop of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and served in the ministry for fourteen years. He also served as a Pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, State College, for four years and as interim pastor of St. James Lutheran Church, Huntingdon, Pa. Paull was a leader in a reform ad renewal movement within the Lutheran church and was elected as the first bishop of the newly-formed North America Lutheran Church. He was also Instrumental in forming Emmanuel Lutheran Church in State College. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Locally, Paull was a member of the Affordable Housing Coalition and of numerous Kiwanis clubs. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday October 20 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton, State College, Pa A funeral service will take place at Albright-Bethune United Methodist Church, 206 S.Burrowes Street, State College, at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday Oct 21. On street parking only. Burial will be at Lakelawn Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to the North American Lutheran Church in America, 2299 Palmer Drive, New Brighton, MN 55112, or to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, PO Box 682 State College PA 16804.
