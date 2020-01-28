Peggy Faye Stover July 16, 1950 January 25, 2020 Peggy Faye Stover, 69, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Colonial Courtyard in Tyrone. Born on July 16, 1950 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Ida Faye (Yearick) Stover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Scott Curtis, and an infant sister, Patricia Marie. Peggy is survived by her brother, Richard (Anne) of Bellefonte. Peggy was a 1968 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked as a Staff Assistant at Penn State for 37 years until her retirement in 2005. Peggy was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. Additionally, she was a member of the United Methodist Women's Club. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11am, at Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. There will be a time of sharing memories of Peggy from 10-11am, before the funeral service begins. Burial will immediately follow the service at Union Cemetery in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's memory to Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823 or to the Centre County Library at 200 N. Allegheny Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020