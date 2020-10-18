My condolences to Jay and Joel and the families of Peggy. I met Peggy my first year of teaching and she was such a delight. We stayed colleagues off and on between Mt View and North Side for years and then her light shone bigger as my daughter Natalie spent a year in her class, and then my son Dan. There was never anything but praise for Mrs. Elder. She was patient, kind, and caring, and forever interested in what my family was up to. I loved seeing all the names of her and Jack’s descendants. What a legacy! In my family, Mrs. Elder will always be remembered as a special teacher and friend!

Carol Gemmell

Friend