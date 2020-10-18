1/
Peggy M. Elder
Peggy M. Elder Peggy M. Elder, 85, of Harrisburg, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born in Bellefonte, PA, she was the only child of the late William and Mabel Morris. She was educated in the State College Area schools, graduating from State College Area High School and Penn State University. In 1956, Peggy married Jack E. Elder who preceded her in death on June 5, 2013. She was a former first grade teacher in the State College School District and taught many years in the Central Dauphin School District from which she retired in June, 1993. A woman of great faith, she was a longtime active member of Colonial Park Community Baptist Church. In addition, she was a life member of the Penn State Alumni Association, a member of Dauphin County Retired Teachers, PSEA, PA Association of School Retirees, Lower Paxton Twp. Lioness Club, National Education Association, American Baptist Women, the ABC's and the Gateway Gals. She was an avid reader and sports fan, especially devoted to Penn State Football. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her family and friends. She was blessed to be survived by the sweetest part of her life, her two loving sons, Dr. Jay Elder and his wife Deborah and Joel Elder. She felt that they were her greatest and most loving support system. Also surviving are five very important parts of her life, her grandchildren: Jennifer (Michael) Cappella, Amy (Matthew) Wech, Brent (Lauren) Elder, Tiffany Elder and her fiance, Travis, and Alexander Elder and companion Courtney. Her great-grandsons are Hunter, Easton, and Luca. Peggy felt she was blessed by her family's devotion and uplifted by their love. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Park Community Baptist Church, 700 S. Houcks Rd., Harrisburg, Pa. 17109. Arrangements are by the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Harrisburg. Online condolences may be left at www.hooverfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Linglestown
6011 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17112
(717) 652-8888
October 17, 2020
My condolences to Jay and Joel and the families of Peggy. I met Peggy my first year of teaching and she was such a delight. We stayed colleagues off and on between Mt View and North Side for years and then her light shone bigger as my daughter Natalie spent a year in her class, and then my son Dan. There was never anything but praise for Mrs. Elder. She was patient, kind, and caring, and forever interested in what my family was up to. I loved seeing all the names of her and Jack’s descendants. What a legacy! In my family, Mrs. Elder will always be remembered as a special teacher and friend!
Carol Gemmell
Friend
October 17, 2020
Dr. Elder & family, You have our Deepest Sympathy for the loss of your mother, grandmother& great- grandmother. May GOD be with you & help you thru this sorrowful time. GOD has received an angel for HIS REALM. R.I.P. Peggy GOD BLESS you all, John & Karen
John & Karen Martino
October 15, 2020
Mrs. Elder was a sweet kindergarten and 3rd grade teacher at Mountain View for my siblings and I. She was a neighbor and kind person. She brought peanut butter cornflake yummies to school when I was in kindergarten 40+ years ago. I had my Mom get the recipe from her. Our family have enjoyed them for years! Thank you for being a fabulous teacher! Sorry for the family's loss.
Sue McMichael-Baker
Student
October 14, 2020
My favorite teacher of all my years of schooling! First grade in 1970 at North Side Elementary. I told her several times over the past 50 years that she was my favorite. I truly meant it. She was an awesome teacher and then a friend! I will truly miss her kind words and smile. God Bless her family at this time but, know that she is at peace! Love, Susan Kepler Stare
Susan Stare
Student
