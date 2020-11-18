Peggy Mesavage
December 25, 1932 - November 15, 2020
Huntingdon, Pennsylvania - Peggy A. (Cramer) Mesavage, 87, a former 54 year resident of State College, PA, died of COVID-19 at The Oaks Nursing Home, at Westminster Woods, Huntingdon, PA, on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Born December 25, 1932 in Danville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Anna (Meyers) Cramer. She was united in marriage to Ronald C. Mesavage on April 2, 1956, in Shamokin, PA, by the Rev. Father Reardon.
In addition to her husband of 64 years, she is survived by two sons, three daughters and 9 grandchildren: daughter Christine Spence and her husband Larry of Ashburn, VA; son Ronald David Mesavage and his wife Barbara of Billings, MT; daughter Anne Rohan and her husband Jim of State College, PA; son John Purcell and his wife Janice of Harrisburg, PA; and daughter Kathleen Poll and her husband Trace of Chicago, IL; grandchildren Kara, Laura, James and Sean Rohan; Colin, Erica, and Briana Purcell; Brian, and Ethan Poll.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her brother John Cramer. She was a converted Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, State College, PA.
Peggy was a 1950 graduate of Coal Township High School, Shamokin, PA, and received her Registered Nursing Degree in 1953 from the Geisinger Medical Center School of Nursing, Danville, PA. She was employed as a registered nurse in various places in Pennsylvania, retiring in 1997 from Centre Community Hospital, State College, PA.
She and her husband loved traveling throughout the United States and Europe, and spent 3 years residing in Germany. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, hosting family events, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later time next year, at the Koch Funeral Home in State College, PA. Service details will be announced at a future date.
