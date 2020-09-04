Peggy Sue Murray December 21, 1953 August 31, 2020 Peggy "Aunt Sue" Murray, 66, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on December 21, 1953, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Kermit and Betty Ann (Martin) Murray. Peggy was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree in education from Lock Haven University. She worked for M&T Bank for more than 25 years and then later worked at Supelco until her retirement. She is survived by two brothers, Michael E. Murray (Shelley) of Bellefonte, Douglas Clay Murray (Maureen) of Greensboro, NC. Also surviving are nine nieces and nephews: Kristen Perkinson, Aaron Murray (Rachel), Sarah Messenger, Morgan Murray, Matthew Murray (Eliza), Meredith Murray, Madeline Murray, and two great nieces, Kayleigh Jane and Katie Sue, who loved her dearly, Nathan James Murray, and Daniel Lynn Murray (Jennifer), and their children, her great nieces and nephews, Carson, Charlotte, Parker, and Eliana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Lewis Murray. Peggy enjoyed reading, sitting outside on her outdoor swing, knitting and crocheting, and baking especially for family events. She looked forward to her monthly lunches with some of her former coworkers. She was always very supportive of the Relay For Life
and the quarter auctions that benefitted the organization. Above all, Peggy was devoted to her family, notably her nieces and nephews. She loved all the holidays, birthdays, and family get-togethers. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's memory to any of the following organizations: Aicardi Syndrome Foundation, PO Box 3202, St. Charles, IL 60174, Horsepower Therapeutic Learning, 4537 Walpole Road, High Point, NC 27265, or to the Prayer Quilt Team/Mission Ministries of Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.