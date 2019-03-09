Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter N. "Pete" Rinehuls. View Sign



Peter N. "Pete" Rinehuls Peter N. "Pete" Rinehuls, 71, of State College, surrounded by his family, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Born on January 12, 1948, in St. Mary's, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Newell F. and Mildred L. Eckstrom Rinehuls. On August 24, 1969, in Emporium, Pennsylvania, he married Gloria C. Lloyd, who survives at home. Together, they had four girls; Jennifer Saenz, and her husband, Diego, of Fredericksburg, VA, Rebecca Daman of State College, Rachael Pike and her husband, Travis, of State College, and Jessica Berda, and her husband, Jeffrey, of State College and three grandchildren; Tristan R. Daman, Julie J. Berda, and Jennie H. Berda. Pete said many times, "without my wife, there would have been no children or grandchildren, and therefore, no real life. So, I owe my happiness to my wife, Gloria!" Also surviving Pete, is his sister, Linda Reid and her husband, John of Emporium, Pennsylvania. Along with his parents, Pete was preceded in death by one sister, Carole Pelton. Pete was a 1965 graduate of Cameron County High School in Emporium, Pennsylvania. In 1970, he received his BS degree in Math Education from Lock Haven University and in 1988, he received his MS degree in computer science from Shippensburg University. Upon graduation from Lock Haven University, Pete took a position as a Mathematics/Computer Teacher at the Bald Eagle Area High School, where he taught for 36 years before retiring. Pete was also in charge of the Chess Club, Guitar Club, Folk Music Club, and Photography Club. He was the Junior Class Advisor and the Band Assistant for many years. He also taught many Adult Education classes. Pete was known as an entertainer, playing in several bands in the area. Some of you might remember the song. "The Back-Seat Boogie" by "Scheherazade". The band was also known as Teaser and The Back-Seat Boogie Band. Pete also loved farming on his farm in Potter County where he spent many summers since his retirement making hay. Pete's last wish was that we would find a cure for all cancers, for all people! Therefore, we his family, ask that if you would like to make a donation in Pete's memory, make it to a cancer research facility of your choice. Following Pete's instructions, all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

