Peter R. Trynosky July 13, 1921-April 1, 2020 State College, PAPeter R. Trynosky passed away April 1, 2020, several months shy of his 99th birthday. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years Jean E. Trynosky, and is survived by his son Michael Trynosky, and his wife Elizabeth of Colchester, CT, and his son Ronald Trynosky, and his wife Jutta of Perkiomenville, PA. He was born July 13, 1921 in Frackville, PA and served in the United States Marine Corps in Guadalcanal as an aircrew member from 1942 through 1944. He attended Princeton University from March 1944 until June 1945 and then attended Pennsylvania State College (now Pennsylvania State University). He graduated in 1947 with degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Pennsylvania Power & Light in Allentown, PA. before moving to Norwich, CT in 1955 and began working at Electric Boat Corporation (Division of General Dynamics), a manufacturer of submarines, as an Electrical Engineer. He retired in July 1983. His greatest passion was bowling and he began competing in leagues while also serving as league secretary in 1951 while living in Allentown, PA. After moving to CT in 1955 he became involved on the local American Bowling Congress level where he served for 30 years. He also became involved in the American Junior Bowling Congress organization on the local level in Old Saybrook, CT which he organized and directed from 1962-1983. All the while he remained an active bowler on the local and state level in CT while also competing on the professional level in the Connecticut Bowling Association and New England Bowling Association. Having a family he rejected sponsorship overtures to tour professionally. During his prime he consistently held averages in the 190's in various leagues. His greatest achievement came in 1978 when he was among the inaugural class of inductees into the Connecticut State Hall of Fame. He later was inducted into the Southeastern Connecticut Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1991. After moving to State College, PA in 1991 he started the Uni Mart classic league, and bowled in various retiree leagues in State College and Bellefonte. He relished and encouraged the participation of bowlers of all abilities to enjoy the game he loved. He finally put his bowling ball away in 2018, but I'm sure he's now lacing up his shoes and hitting the lanes again. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's memory may be made to Centre County Hospice-Grane Hospice Care, 115 Union Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602. A guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at

