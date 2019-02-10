Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter S. Freeman. View Sign

Peter S. Freeman June 11, 1954 December 26, 2018 Peter S. Freeman, age 64, of New Cumberland, formerly of State College, passed away on December 26, 2018. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1011 a.m. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at the Centre Country Memorial Park, located next to the funeral home. Peter was born in Lansing, Mich. on June 11, 1954. He graduated from State College Area High School in 1972, before enlisting in the US Navy and serving as a Medic from 1973-1977. Upon his honorable discharge, Peter continued on to receive a B.S. degree in Health Planning and Administration in 1980, and a Master of Public Administration in 1982, both from Pennsylvania State University. After many years working in the information technology field in Harrisburg for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Peter returned to school to obtain his Nursing degree from Harrisburg Area Community College and then worked for Hershey Medical Center until his retirement. Peter is survived by his sister, Jan Freeman Cheney, of Bellefonte, his brother, Paul Freeman, of Frederick Md.; three children (Melanie Lucas, of State College, Elizabeth Freeman, of Holtwood, and Eric Freeman, of Frederick, Md.); eight grandchildren (Skyler Kramer, Gabriel Lucas, Layla Bohner, Zachary Lucas, Elijah Lucas, Madelyn Lucas, Brody Freeman, and Liana Freeman); step-mother Shirley Freeman; ex-wife Jane Freeman; and nine nieces and nephews. Peter is preceded in death by his parents Walter Freeman and Jane Freeman, both formerly of State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the .

