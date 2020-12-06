Philip E. Glass

November 26, 1941 - November 29, 2020

State College, Pennsylvania - Phil Glasss, 79, of State College, died on November 29, 2020. He was born in Greenville, PA to the late Russell and Margaret Glass. He is survived by his brother, Dennis Glass.

He was a graduate of Thiel College and Penn State with a doctoral degree in Physics. He was a physics professor at Penn State and one of his jobs was to fly through the omissions from the power plants to measure the pollution it caused. Flying became one of his many loves. He was a 50 year volunteer at the Rockhill East Broadtop Railroad and Trolley Museum using his expertise in engineering skills, leadership and finance. This led to his fascination with mining and lumber history. He loved music and was an accomplished organist and harpsichordist. He leaves behind several devoted friends and his beloved cat, Mallet.(Named after a huge locomotive)

At a later date there will be a memorial service at the Rockhill Trolley Museum.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store