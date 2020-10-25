I had the pleasure of meeting Phil when I became employed by The Village at Penn State. I loved Phil!! He was one special man whom I feel blessed to have known. He always had a cheerful smile & was entertaining!! I worked at the Front Desk part time & Phil would tap on the wall as he was coming down the hall!! I sheets knew it was him!! I know Helen will miss him so much as will everyone at The Village. Sending prayers to his son & daughter-in-law Please accept my deepest condolences .

Sincerely, Kim Stewart

Kimbra Stewart

Acquaintance