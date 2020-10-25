Philip G. Keeney February 28, 1925 October 17, 2020 Philip G. Keeney, age 95, a resident of The Village at Penn State died on October 17, 2020. He is survived by his son Philip Keeney and wife Miranda of Mechanicsburg, Pa., dear friend Helen Manfull and was preceded in death by wife of 54 years, Elsie Keeney. Born February 28, 1925 in Caldwell, NJ, Mr. Keeney attended public schools in Cedar Grove and Bloomfield, NJ. During World War II, he served as a bombardier 5th Army Air Corps, 90th Bomb Group, 400 Squadron fighting in Okinawa, the Philippines, and New Guinea. After the war he returned to New Jersey to resume his academic studies. His first choice was Penn State, but at the time they were not admitting out of state students. Undaunted by this he attended the University of Nebraska where he received his BS degree in Dairy Technology in 1949 followed by a master's degree at Ohio State. In 1953 he finally was able to attend Penn State where he received his PhD in Dairy Science in 1955. Dr. Keeney was a Penn State faculty member in the Departments of Dairy Science and then Food Science for 30 years. His research and outreach emphasis were the science of ice cream, chocolate, and confections. One of his claims to fame was his 50-year involvement with the annual Ice Cream Short Course that has attracted thousands of individuals from throughout the world. At the time of his retirement he was the Department Head of Food Science. After retiring, he took his knowledge of ice cream and chocolate around the world teaching it to many. One of his huge pleasures he received from teaching was knowing he had been a great help to his students. He was quoted in a 2002 newspaper article saying "the greatest satisfaction was having students tell you how much his efforts meant to them by just writing a reference letter or making a phone call on their behalf." In 1998 the Board of Trustees named Professor Keeney a Distinguished Alumnus, Penn State's highest award for achievement by a graduate and the Alumni Relations honored him with the 2006 Charles Lupton Volunteer Award. Having the Creamery flavor "Keeney Beany" named after him when he retired was one of the fun honors he received. This double chocolate delicacy of chocolate ice cream, chocolate chips and vanilla beans has been enjoyed by many since its creation. He was always amazed about all the notoriety he received from this flavor. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Koch Funeral Home. A service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to: Grace Lutheran Church, 205 South Garner St., State College or the Philip G. Keeney Food Science Department Head Excellence Fund in the College of Agricultural Sciences either using this website, raise.psu.edu/KeeneyFund,
