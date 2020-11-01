Philip Lucas
September 7, 1935 - October 21, 2020
Pleasant Gap, Pennsylvania - Philip M. Lucas, 85, of Pleasant Gap died, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg, PA.
He was born September 7, 1935, in Milesburg, PA, a son of the late Nellie Claire Dunlap Lucas and Oden G. Lucas. On November 17, 1957, he married Shirley Dawn Watson, the love of his life, who survives at The Oaks, Pleasant Gap, PA.
Following his graduation, he served in the National Guard. He was honorably discharged as a Reserve of the Army on January 6, 1963, having served as a Sergeant First Class E6Troop L, Third Reconnaissance Squadron, 104th Armored Cavalry.
Mr. Lucas started his working career at McLanahans Drug Store and served as Store Manager for several of the stores in the State College area. He was known and loved by many customers over the thirty plus years. In his spare time, Philip was also a bartender for private parties due to his drinks and wonderful personality. His cooking skills led to a position at Penn State University. After his retirement, he missed interacting with the students most of all.
For four years he and his wife owned and operated Philips Family restaurant in Milesburg, PA. Philip was noted for his selflessness and for donating countless hours to cooking for various organizations. While many asked for his recipes, they existed only in his memory and were rarely written down.
Philip was a life member of the State College Elks and later the Bellefonte Elks. He served two terms on the Grace Lutheran Church Council, supervised Wednesday evening suppers, gave communion and served as usher. Mr. Lucas served on the College Township election board for many years and was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons and of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon.
Philip also enjoyed dancing and camping with the Centre Squares and Camping Dancers, where he was known for his humor and quick wit. Although he showed his love through his cooking and volunteering, his true passion was being surrounded by the people he loved. He knew someone everywhere he went and would always stop to say hello. He was quick with a joke and loved to laugh which would light up the room. His family adored him, his love, his food. He spent a lifetime making others feel like they were loved, seen and that they had somewhere they belonged. He had a way of making you feel like you were standing in the sun, but he was the sun.
Mr. Lucas is survived by two sons Andy (Debra Kline) of Julian; and L. Scott Lucas of Houserville; one daughter, Jodi Mahute (Thomas) of Lancaster; one sister Beverly Tressler (Ed); one brother David Lucas (Linda); and grandchildren, Matthew, Cody (DaNelle), Michael (Matthew), Madison (George), Morgan, Tyler, Dustin, Keslie and great-grandchildren Lettie, Athena, Joseph and Isaac.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Helen and Shirley, and two brothers Jack and Jim Lucas.
Due to the Covid -19 pandemic all services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Grace Lutheran Church Columbarium.
To honor him, memorial donations may be made to the State College Food Bank, 1321 South Atherton St., State College, PA 16801.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com