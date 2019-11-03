Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip "Don" Park. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Philip "Don" Park February 22, 1944 ~ November 2, 2019 Philip" Don" Park,75 of rural Bellefonte, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Don was born in Philipsburg, on February 22, 1944, a son of the late Philip S. and Betty McCloskey Park. On May 8, 1964, he married the former Sandra K. (Custer) Park who preceded him in death on April 22, 2014. Don is survived by his sons, Don Allen (Christina ) Park of Cincinnati, Ohio, Shane (Susan) Park of State College and Travis (Lindsay) Park of rural Bellefonte. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Spencer Park, Kaitlynn Park, Lauren Park Ashlynn Park, Matthew Cooper, Amy Cooper, Brennan Guido and Sienna Guido. Don is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Rockey of Snow Shoe, his brothers, Chipper (Eva) Park of Stevens, Kim (Mary) Park of Snow Shoe, and Christopher (Mary Ann) Park also of Snow Shoe. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Don was a 1962 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He was employed at SCI Rockview as a freight terminal supervisor, retiring in 2000, after 37 years of service. Don especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was of the Protestant faith, and was a life member of Bellefonte Elks Lodge # 1094. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Elmer "Pete" Rockey. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6 PM - 8 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor B. Jeffrey Trawinski , officiating. Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park, College Twp., Centre Co. Memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Cancer Institute, 400 University Drive, Hershey PA 17033. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

