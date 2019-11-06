Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis A. Neff. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis A. Neff November 11, 1937November 4, 2019 Phyllis A. Neff, 81, of Howard, passed away at her home on Monday, November 4, 2019. Born in Lock Haven, on November 11, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Harold Steiner and Pauline (Baker) Steiner Zettle. She was married to her beloved husband, Robert W. Neff, who preceded her in death on January 12, 2000. Phyllis worked for Murata Electronics for several years until her retirement in 1998. She is survived by two children, Patti Jo Neff, of Mill Hall, and Robert M. Neff (Kathleen), of Howard, 11 grandchildren: Hannah, Emalee, Robbie, Wade, Trisha, Nicole, Anthony, Adam, David, Aaron and Ashley, and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Tom Zettle (JoAnn), of Lock Haven. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Catherine Neff in 1958, Sherry K. Woomer in 2007, and Sandra Langhorst in 2018. Additionally, she was predeceased by one sister, Judy Kitchen, and one brother, Bill Steiner. Phyllis loved playing BINGO. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren always knew that cookies and soda were on hand and available at her house. She was an avid Penn State football and New York Yankees fan. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10am, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mill Hall, with Pastor Ben LeClair officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Phyllis to the at 270 Walker Drive, Suite 15, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences may be made to the family at

