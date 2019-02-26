Phyllis Belle Witmer March 31, 1930 February 23, 2019 Phyllis Belle Witmer, 88, of Paisley, Fla., passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born in Burnham on March 31, 1930, the daughter of John and Ruth (Bush) Stewart. She was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. She retired from her clerical position in the office of the director of financial officers at Penn State University and was a member of the Paisley United Methodist Church. She was a Past Worthy Matron of the State College Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of Mt. Dora #103 OES. Her biggest regret was not being able to make their annual pilgrimage to their home in Julian and to Canada. She is survived by her children: Cate and Phil Jr.; brothers: Roy Stewart, Harold Stewart, Warren Stewart (all of Lewiston) and Kenneth Stewart, of Paisley, Fla. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years who passed away in August of 2018; her sister Janet Fultz; and brother Gary Stewart. Her funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Beyers Funeral Home Chapel in Umatilla, Fla. with Chaplain Vaughan Stanley officiating. She will be interred alongside her husband at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. Online condolences may be made at www. beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Umatilla, Fla.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019