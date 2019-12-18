Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Lee Ormston. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

R. Lee Ormston January 28, 1927-December 17, 2019 R. Lee Ormston, 92, of State College, PA, went home to heaven on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Juniper Village, Wellspring. Beloved husband for 65 years of Grace A. Ormston (nee Hazelton); dearest father of Lori O. Roberts (William) of Shaker Heights, OH and Lisa J. Bontrager (Gary) of State College, PA; loving grandfather of Russell Roberts (Rachel), Jill Martin nee Bontrager (Phil), Jana Bontrager and Evan Roberts; dear brother of Violet McAdam (deceased) (Glenn). Born January 28, 1927 in Saint Johns, MI, he was the son of Frank and Helen (nee Morrish) Ormston. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, MI at age 17 and immediately took on the responsibility of the family dairy farm in Ovid Township. He eventually expanded the farm to 500 acres and 100 head of registered Guernsey and Holstein cows. His innovations in calf housing brought statewide recognition in the 60's. He took great pleasure in serving on community boards (St. Johns Public Schools, Clinton Co. Economic Development, Ovid Township Tax Review) and organizations (both local and district Federal Land Bank, Farm Bureau, Kiwanis) and in volunteering for many groups (Sunday School Superintendent, church Song Leader and Sunday School teacher in St. Johns and Owosso Free Methodist Churches, Meals-on-Wheels). Wherever he served, his keen intellect, astute problem solving, and genuine interest in others propelled him into leadership roles. He loved the Lord, his family, and cars, in that order. Visitation will be 6-7pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held there immediately following visitation, 7pm. Private burial will be at Duplain Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spring Arbor University, Spring Arbor, MI or Penns Woods Music Festival, State College. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

