Ralph C. Kline, Jr. September 17, 1933 ~ August 4, 2019 Ralph C. Kline, Jr., 85, of Aarons- burg, passed from this life at his home on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born September 17, 1933 in Aaronsburg, Ralph was a son of the late Ralph C. Kline, Sr. and Mae A. "Guiser" Kline. He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School. Ralph entered the U.S. Navy after high school where he served as an Electrician. He retired from the Navy with the rank of Chief Petty Officer and 20 years of service. He was married to Polly Marshall who preceded him in death on October 9, 1999. Surviving is one son, one brother, four sisters, six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by one brother, Russell Kline, and two sisters, Evelyn Vonada and Doris McWilliams. Ralph enjoyed fishing and "tinkering" around his farm. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 12th from 6-8 pm at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. The memorial service will follow at 8pm. Ralph will be laid to rest at a later date in Ohio. Contributions in memory of Ralph may be given to Centre Crossings Hospice at 2437 Commercial Blvd. #6, State College PA 16801. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

