Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph E. Barnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph E. Barnes August 9, 1937December 8, 2019 Ralph E. Barnes, 82, of Houserville died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence. Born August 9, 1937 in Lewistown he was the son of the late Ralph O. and Edith G. (Miller) Barnes. On September 3, 1960 he married Nancy K. (Howell) Barnes, who survives in Houserville. Ralph was a 1957 graduate of State College High School. He was an Army veteran serving from 1960-1962. He was an oil burner service and repairman. In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by two daughters, Terri K. Barnes of State College and Kathy Boonie (Kevin) of Huntingdon; one son, Kevin Barnes (Valerie) of Pleasant Gap; one sister, Joann Wolfe of Boalsburg; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Wanda Bogert. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ralph's name may be made to Centre Crossings Hospice, 2437 Commercial Blvd., State College, PA 16801. Arrangements entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at

Ralph E. Barnes August 9, 1937December 8, 2019 Ralph E. Barnes, 82, of Houserville died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence. Born August 9, 1937 in Lewistown he was the son of the late Ralph O. and Edith G. (Miller) Barnes. On September 3, 1960 he married Nancy K. (Howell) Barnes, who survives in Houserville. Ralph was a 1957 graduate of State College High School. He was an Army veteran serving from 1960-1962. He was an oil burner service and repairman. In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by two daughters, Terri K. Barnes of State College and Kathy Boonie (Kevin) of Huntingdon; one son, Kevin Barnes (Valerie) of Pleasant Gap; one sister, Joann Wolfe of Boalsburg; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Wanda Bogert. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ralph's name may be made to Centre Crossings Hospice, 2437 Commercial Blvd., State College, PA 16801. Arrangements entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close