Ralph E. Barnes August 9, 1937December 8, 2019 Ralph E. Barnes, 82, of Houserville died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence. Born August 9, 1937 in Lewistown he was the son of the late Ralph O. and Edith G. (Miller) Barnes. On September 3, 1960 he married Nancy K. (Howell) Barnes, who survives in Houserville. Ralph was a 1957 graduate of State College High School. He was an Army veteran serving from 1960-1962. He was an oil burner service and repairman. In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by two daughters, Terri K. Barnes of State College and Kathy Boonie (Kevin) of Huntingdon; one son, Kevin Barnes (Valerie) of Pleasant Gap; one sister, Joann Wolfe of Boalsburg; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Wanda Bogert. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ralph's name may be made to Centre Crossings Hospice, 2437 Commercial Blvd., State College, PA 16801. Arrangements entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 10, 2019