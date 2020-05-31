Ralph R. Mozingo March 31, 1929-May 28, 2020 Ralph R. Mozingo, 91, formerly of Spring Mills, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Wynwood House in Centre Hall. Born on March 31, 1929 in Wellsburg, WV, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Beulah (Meeks) Mozingo. On June 20, 1953 in Monongahela, PA, he married Virginia M. "Ginger" McGregor, who survives at the Wynwood House of Centre Hall. Ralph was a 1947 graduate of Weirton High School in West Virginia. In September of 1950, he enlisted with the US Air Force, earning the rank of Airman First Class. During his enlistment, he attended courses at Texas Christian University between 1951 and 1953. He earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University in 1957 and then completed his master's degree from PSU in 1959. He began teaching civil engineering at Penn State in 1957 and retired in 1995 after 37 1/2 years of service. Ralph was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed woodworking, playing and listening to music, watching PSU football, tending to his vegetable garden, and working around the farm. After retirement, he and his wife would make their annual trip to Hilton Head, SC in March for a few weeks. During his teaching years, he and his graduate students at Penn State, designed and built the covered bridge located in the Spring Creek Park in Houserville. The bridge was dedicated during the Bicentennial of 1976. With his wife, Ginger, Ralph is also survived by their son, Ralph D. Mozingo of Spring Mills and two sisters, Betty Pentland of Maine and Cora Belle Geary of Ohio. Along with his parents, Ralph was preceeded in death by one brother, Charles Mozingo, and three sisters, Ruth Eft, Esther Sapp, and Marjorie Ensell. A private memorial service will be held for Ralph at a later date. He will be laid to rest at the Sprucetown Cemetery in Spring Mills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ralph's memory to the Sprucetown United Methodist Church, 177 Upper Georges Valley Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Ralph's family would like to personally thank all those staff members and care takers at the Wynwood House for taking such excellent care of him. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., #579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 31, 2020.