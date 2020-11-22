1/
Randall Kelley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall Kelley
October 10, 1935 - November 17, 2020
Waco, Texas - Randall (RK) Kelley, 85, passed away November 17, 2020 at Ascension Providence Hospital, Waco, TX.
RK was born in Port Matilda, PA on October 10, 1935 to Clifford Kelly and Agnes Kelley. RK grew up enjoying hunting, fishing and playing baseball. On September 1, 1959, he married the love of his life, Dolores (Doty) Bennett. RK founded Phoenix Research Corp., and moved with his family to La Mesa, CA in 1973. RK and Doty enjoyed traveling, camping and were very active in the La Mesa First United Methodist Church.
RK was preceded in death by his wife, Doty Kelley and grandson, Tyler Kelley. Also preceding him were his brothers, Harold, Claire and Warren Kelley and his sister Edna Anderson.
RK is survived by his son Douglas (Brenda) Kelley, his daughter Karen (Brad) Sleaford and his grandson, Trevor (TC) Kelley.
A memorial service will be held in La Mesa, CA on a date to be announced. Any contributions can be made to the La Mesa First United Methodist Church, 4690 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA 91941.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved