Randall Kelley

October 10, 1935 - November 17, 2020

Waco, Texas - Randall (RK) Kelley, 85, passed away November 17, 2020 at Ascension Providence Hospital, Waco, TX.

RK was born in Port Matilda, PA on October 10, 1935 to Clifford Kelly and Agnes Kelley. RK grew up enjoying hunting, fishing and playing baseball. On September 1, 1959, he married the love of his life, Dolores (Doty) Bennett. RK founded Phoenix Research Corp., and moved with his family to La Mesa, CA in 1973. RK and Doty enjoyed traveling, camping and were very active in the La Mesa First United Methodist Church.

RK was preceded in death by his wife, Doty Kelley and grandson, Tyler Kelley. Also preceding him were his brothers, Harold, Claire and Warren Kelley and his sister Edna Anderson.

RK is survived by his son Douglas (Brenda) Kelley, his daughter Karen (Brad) Sleaford and his grandson, Trevor (TC) Kelley.

A memorial service will be held in La Mesa, CA on a date to be announced. Any contributions can be made to the La Mesa First United Methodist Church, 4690 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA 91941.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store