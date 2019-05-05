Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray H. Meyers Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ray H. Meyers Sr. September 16, 1925May 2, 2019 Ray H. Meyers Sr., 93, of Empire Park, Centre Hall, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Ray was born September 16, 1925 in Spring Township, the son of the late Thomas Hunter and Helen (Bilger) Meyers. On October 8, 1947, he married the love of his life, Gloria (Smith) Meyers, who preceded him in death on November 27, 2009. During WW II, from 1943 to 1946, Ray served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of staff sergeant in the CBI: China-Burma-India Theater. Ray was employed at Rockview State Prison from 1955 to 1975, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant. He was a member of the Pleasant Gap Houtz-Meyers-Rose American Legion Post 867 for 73 continuous years. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing and was a member of the Pleasant Gap Monday morning "golf gang." He also enjoyed driving the highways, travelling to 35 states in the U.S. and also Canada and Mexico. He especially liked exploring the mountain and side roads in Northern Central PA. Surviving Ray are his two children, Ray H. Meyers Jr. (Shirley) of Madison AL, and Diane McMurtrie (Mahlon) of Centre Hall, four grandchildren, Thomas (Carol) and Steven all of New Market AL, Fred McMurtrie of Centre Hall, and Kelly Jo McMurtrie of rural Centre Hall. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Donald Meyers; three sisters, Isobel Breon, Rebecca Stover and Rose Henninger. Per his wishes there will be no public service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at Meyers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in his memory to the Pleasant Gap American Legion, 435 S Main St, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

Ray H. Meyers Sr. September 16, 1925May 2, 2019 Ray H. Meyers Sr., 93, of Empire Park, Centre Hall, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Ray was born September 16, 1925 in Spring Township, the son of the late Thomas Hunter and Helen (Bilger) Meyers. On October 8, 1947, he married the love of his life, Gloria (Smith) Meyers, who preceded him in death on November 27, 2009. During WW II, from 1943 to 1946, Ray served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of staff sergeant in the CBI: China-Burma-India Theater. Ray was employed at Rockview State Prison from 1955 to 1975, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant. He was a member of the Pleasant Gap Houtz-Meyers-Rose American Legion Post 867 for 73 continuous years. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing and was a member of the Pleasant Gap Monday morning "golf gang." He also enjoyed driving the highways, travelling to 35 states in the U.S. and also Canada and Mexico. He especially liked exploring the mountain and side roads in Northern Central PA. Surviving Ray are his two children, Ray H. Meyers Jr. (Shirley) of Madison AL, and Diane McMurtrie (Mahlon) of Centre Hall, four grandchildren, Thomas (Carol) and Steven all of New Market AL, Fred McMurtrie of Centre Hall, and Kelly Jo McMurtrie of rural Centre Hall. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Donald Meyers; three sisters, Isobel Breon, Rebecca Stover and Rose Henninger. Per his wishes there will be no public service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at Meyers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in his memory to the Pleasant Gap American Legion, 435 S Main St, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close