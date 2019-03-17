Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. Anderson. View Sign

Raymond E. Anderson Raymond E. Anderson, husband of Marlyn Miller Anderson of West Chester, OH. was born Oct 7, 1928 in State College, PA. He was the son of Edwin J. Anderson and Mary Boyer Anderson, and passed in his sleep the morning of March 12, 2019, at age 90. Ray was married to Marlyn on January 15, 1955 in Fort Wayne, IN. He worked his entire career for General Electric, in electrical and aeronautical engineering and in management, moving to GE headquarter in Schenectady, NY shortly after completing his graduate degree. His responsibilities included Cryogenics, Jet Engine development, and Rocket re-entry programming. Much of his work was developed for GE contracts with the United States Air Force. Ray was a member of the GE Elfun Society, and a lifetime member of IEEE. Ray and Marlyn gave birth to their first child, Linda, in 1960. After moving to Strafford, PA, they gave birth to their second child, Roger Anderson in 1964. In 1976 the family moved to West Chester OH., remaining there throughout Ray's retirement. Ray is survived by his son, Roger; daughter, Linda; sisters, Grace, Leona and Elizabeth; and brother, Paul. He is remembered with love, and will be missed by many. Viewing will be held Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m., both of which will be held at Saint Peter's (Hoffman's) Church, 1289 South Crossroads Road, Lykens, PA 17048. Internment will be in the Anderson family plots in the Hoffman's Church cemetery across the street from the church. Minnich Funeral / Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd, Elizabethville handled the arrangements locally.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close