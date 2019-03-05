Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. Raymond Francis Shipp Dr. Raymond Francis Shipp, 87, of Maiden creek Township, passed away, surrounded by his family, on February 28th at Penn State Health St. Joseph's in Reading, Pa. He was born on a farm on June 1, 1931, the youngest of 6 children to John Laurence and Antoinette Shipp in Hay Springs, NB. His passion for farming as a young man set his career path. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at the University of Nebraska and his PhD in Agronomy at Pennsylvania State University, University Park. He served our country during wartime as a 1st Lieutenant Military Police Officer for the US Army. In the early years of his career he was employed with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the United States Department of Interior in Bangkok, Thailand on the Pa Mong Project. He retired after 22 years working as a Professor of Agronomy at Pennsylvania State University, University Park. After his retirement he and his wife Helen lived for a number of years with her family in Kahnawake, Quebec before returning to Reading. He served as Secretary for the Kahnawake United Church of Canada and as a delegate in the Waterways Presbytery of the United Church of Canada. Ray passionately planted an over abundance of gardens on the family's land always producing an enormous harvest. He was always a welcome sight at the church and the Golden Age Club when he show up with his boxes and bags of vegetables to pass out to eager friends and family. Ray will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor, never knowing a stranger, and for his magnificent gardens. He was affectionately known as the Mayor of Meadow Drive for his constant warm welcoming presence in his driveway. He always had seat, a joke, and freshly picked vegetables for his neighbors passing by. Ray was preceded in death by his parents John Laurence and Antoinette, and siblings Stanley Shipp, Lauretta Hildebrandt, Lavera Shipp, and Richard Shipp. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Helen Skye, children Laura Humphrey-Bunn, John Raymond Shipp, Ramona Woods, his 5 grandchildren Antonio Woods, Alexandra Bunn, Tucker Shipp, Colin Shipp, and Marcus Woods, and his brother Lawrence Shipp from Miles City, Montana. The family give special thanks to John Morahan and the caring staffs of Penn State Health St. Joseph's and Compasus Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 10th at 2:00 PM from the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, PA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the funeral home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Meals on Wheels or The Kahnawake United Church, PO Box 8 Kahnawake, Quebec Canada J0L1B0. Online condolences may be made at

1501 North 11th Street

Reading , PA 19604

