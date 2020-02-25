Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond George Weaver Sr.. View Sign Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond George Weaver Sr. October 15, 1940-February 22, 2020 Raymond George Wea- ver Sr., 79, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his home in Tyrone. He was born on October 15, 1940, in Snyder Township, Blair County; a son of the late George M. and Louise P. (Johnson) Weaver Lauer. On September 16, 1961, he married Lois Jean (Kennedy) Weaver who preceded him in death on April 12, 2003. In his early years, Ray worked for the Paper Mill Company in Tyrone; he then went on to work as a Road Inspector for Urban & Anthony and also worked as road inspector for Sweetland Engineering, in State College. Ray liked the outdoors, he enjoyed going for rides up to Benezette where he could look at the Elk. He was very passionate about cars, going to the Bellefonte Cruise every year to check out the different motor vehicles, he was also a good artist who could draw remarkable pictures; and collected model diecast cars. He was an especially proud father to see his children achieve successful careers. He is survived by six children, Raymond Weaver Jr. (Shirley) of Milroy, Dwayne Weaver of Centre Hall, Michael Weaver (Michele) of Centre Hall, son-in-law Dean Shirk of Snydertown, Brenda Vonada of Centre Hall, Sheila Showers of Milesburg, and Michelle Jenkins (Ernie) of Hublersburg; four siblings, Gary Weaver of Port Matilda, Darlene Corrigan (Tom) of Port Matilda, Brett Weaver (Jackie) of Tyrone, Lorraine Jodon of Tyrone. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter Tina Shirk, and his brother Cecil Weaver Sr. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Byron Ziegler officiating. Burial will take place at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, P.O. Box 311 Montrose, PA 18801.

