Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Siggins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Siggins August 16, 1923June 20, 2019 Raymond Siggins, 95, of State College died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was born on August 16, 1923 and grew up in Mineola, Long Island, NY. He was a World War II veteran serving in North Africa and Italy from 1943 to 1945. He was a private first class in Company D of the 803rd Combat Military Police Battalion a unit attached directly to Fifth Army headquarters. He was honorably discharged in 1945. After the war he attended Westchester State Teachers College where he met his soon to be wife of 60 years, Patricia (who preceded him in death). After graduation they relocated back to Long Island where they lovingly raised a family. Ray first taught elementary school music and then Fifth and Sixth grades. He was a dedicated and much respected teacher who loved his students and had a genuine fondness for helping them shape their futures. Upon their retirement, Patricia brought Ray back to her beloved mountains of Central PA where they lived out their remaining days. Ray was a former member of Kiwanis and The Elks Club. He was also a talented musician who played the piano. Ray had a powerful tenor solo voice and was very fond of performing in Handel's Messiah as well as many Sunday services at the State College Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed being the life of the party and made holidays, especially Christmas, wonderful times for his family and friends to remember. Everybody loved Ray. Raymond is survived by his daughter Cindy Siggins, his son Michael Siggins and his wife Kim who remain in State College, PA. All services and remembrances of Raymond are private. As he was a teacher in life, Raymond was donated to medical research so that he could continue to teach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

Raymond Siggins August 16, 1923June 20, 2019 Raymond Siggins, 95, of State College died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was born on August 16, 1923 and grew up in Mineola, Long Island, NY. He was a World War II veteran serving in North Africa and Italy from 1943 to 1945. He was a private first class in Company D of the 803rd Combat Military Police Battalion a unit attached directly to Fifth Army headquarters. He was honorably discharged in 1945. After the war he attended Westchester State Teachers College where he met his soon to be wife of 60 years, Patricia (who preceded him in death). After graduation they relocated back to Long Island where they lovingly raised a family. Ray first taught elementary school music and then Fifth and Sixth grades. He was a dedicated and much respected teacher who loved his students and had a genuine fondness for helping them shape their futures. Upon their retirement, Patricia brought Ray back to her beloved mountains of Central PA where they lived out their remaining days. Ray was a former member of Kiwanis and The Elks Club. He was also a talented musician who played the piano. Ray had a powerful tenor solo voice and was very fond of performing in Handel's Messiah as well as many Sunday services at the State College Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed being the life of the party and made holidays, especially Christmas, wonderful times for his family and friends to remember. Everybody loved Ray. Raymond is survived by his daughter Cindy Siggins, his son Michael Siggins and his wife Kim who remain in State College, PA. All services and remembrances of Raymond are private. As he was a teacher in life, Raymond was donated to medical research so that he could continue to teach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Published in Centre Daily Times on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.