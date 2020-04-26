Raymond Thomas Fonash Raymond Thomas Fonash, 73, of State College, PA, formerly of Haverford, PA, passed away April 18, 2020, following his enduring lifelong physical handicaps and lengthy illnesses. Raymond was born in Philadelphia, PA, and graduated from Haverford High School and Delaware County Community College. After moving to State College in 2001 he actively participated in the volunteer community there. Among his volunteer services was his work at the St. Vincent de Paul Society for ten years, where he was recognized as a Volunteer of the Year for his contributions. He was pre-deceased by his parents Raymond and Margaret (Carney) Fonash. He is survived by his two brothers, Stephen (Joyce), of State College, PA, and Peter (Jayne), of Potomac Falls, VA; three nephews (Stephen, David, and Peter), one niece, (Meaghan), five great-nephews (Evan, Leo, Alec, Cole and James) and one great-niece (Nina). A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Raymond's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, State College. PA. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020