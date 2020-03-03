Rebecca Ann Griffith Rebecca Ann Griffith (Becky Wood), age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Lone Tree, Colorado surrounded by family. She was born in Philipsburg, PA to Fred (Dutch) and Elizabeth (Betty) Wood. She will be remembered especially for her uncanny ability to create instant friendships with anyone she met, and her ability to make people laugh and dance and help them in any way she could. Becky is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Griffith and sister, Louise Sleigh. She's survived by her sons Mark Thompson, John Griffith and daughter Lyn Herring; grandchildren Emily, Ethan, Joshua and Jack. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Becky's name to the , Denver Chapter, 45 Sherman Street, Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020