Rebecca E. "Beckie" Solt
1979 - 2020
Rebecca "Beckie" E. Solt November 14, 1979 - August 27, 2020 Rebecca "Beckie" E. Solt, 40, of Hyde, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born on November 14, 1979, in State College, she was the daughter of Robert Dale Solt and Mary (Weaver) Solt, who are both surviving at their respective homes in Allentown, formerly of Centre Hall. Beckie attended Penns Valley Area High School. She was currently working at Burger King in Clearfield. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her three children, Sierra Watkins (Craig Schmoldt) of Jersey Shore, Sidney Watkins, and Cataleya Boone, both of Allentown. Also surviving is one brother, Charles Solt, and his wife, Jessica, of Allentown, and nephew, Carter Solt. She was preceded in death by one sister, Victoria Solt. Beckie enjoyed camping and being outdoors. She was an animal lover, and was always amazed by tigers, specifically. Rebecca always had a lot of friends and could brighten any room. She was very hardworking, and her family meant the world to her. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1pm, at Colyer Brethren in Christ Church at 105 Colyer Road in Centre Hall. Per the wishes of the family, we ask that you and your family only attend the services if you don't have anyone in your household that is high risk or that has been exposed to anyone who has a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past 14 days. In addition, face coverings are required, and social distancing is encouraged for all services for Beckie. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-rebecca-solt. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Colyer Brethren in Christ Church
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 1, 2020
Our sincere sympathy on the tragic death of Beckie. May God give you strength at this difficult time. Many prayers for Solt & Weaver families.
Jim & Debbie (Fye) Peterson
Friend
