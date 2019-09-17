Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca S. Gingher. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca S. Gingher October 3, 1930 September 13, 2019 Rebecca S. Gingher, 88, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, surrounded by her family at Centre Crest, Bellefonte, PA. Born October 3, 1930, in State College, PA, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Nora Andrews Strouse. She is survived by her brother, Fred Strouse of Boalsburg, her son, Terry Gingher and his wife Beth, of Boalsburg; six grandchildren, Lauren DeLonga (Andrew), Michele Johnson (Jeremiah), Susanne, Marie, Nicholas, and Benjamin Gingher; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers; Harry, Glenn, and Ralph Strouse. After graduating from State College Area High School in 1948, she worked as a secretary at Penn State. She retired as a Traffic Manager from Betz Laboratory in Trevose, PA, in 1992. She was a member of Pine Hall Lutheran Church and was involved in many volunteer activities throughout her retirement. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Pine Hall Lutheran Church, 1760 W College Ave, State College, PA. Funeral service will follow at 12:00pm at Pine Hall Lutheran Church, with Reverend Susan Williamson officiating. Burial will be at Pine Hall Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Pine Hall Lutheran Church, State College, PA, or Centre Crest, Bellefonte, PA. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome. com.

