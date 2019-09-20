Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebeccca Lynne Romig. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Calvary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Lynne Romig November 28, 1960 ~ September 17, 2019 Rebecca Lynne Romig, 58, of Pennsylvania Furnace, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at home. Born November 28, 1960, in Lemont, she was the daughter of the Robert Bruce Adams and Donna Wicker Adams. On October 10, 1982, she married Robert Wilson Romig III, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Benjamin Robert Romig of State College and Sarah Elizabeth Stevens of Warriors Mark; a brother, William Jennings Adams of Pennsylvania Furnace; two grandchildren, Alyya Lynne Stevens and Brycen Robert Stevens. She was a 1979 graduate of State College High School. She received a Bachelor's degree in nursing from Penn State University in 2012. Beckie loved volunteering and helping her community and those around her, especially her work with the "Out of the Cold" whose mission is "to provide the homeless in our community with a warm and safe overnight accommodation and nourishment within a welcoming atmosphere as a supplemental option to locally established shelters." (

Rebecca Lynne Romig November 28, 1960 ~ September 17, 2019 Rebecca Lynne Romig, 58, of Pennsylvania Furnace, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at home. Born November 28, 1960, in Lemont, she was the daughter of the Robert Bruce Adams and Donna Wicker Adams. On October 10, 1982, she married Robert Wilson Romig III, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Benjamin Robert Romig of State College and Sarah Elizabeth Stevens of Warriors Mark; a brother, William Jennings Adams of Pennsylvania Furnace; two grandchildren, Alyya Lynne Stevens and Brycen Robert Stevens. She was a 1979 graduate of State College High School. She received a Bachelor's degree in nursing from Penn State University in 2012. Beckie loved volunteering and helping her community and those around her, especially her work with the "Out of the Cold" whose mission is "to provide the homeless in our community with a warm and safe overnight accommodation and nourishment within a welcoming atmosphere as a supplemental option to locally established shelters." ( http://www.ootc3.org/ ) She was also a chaplain at Centre County Correctional Facility to further her mission of reaching out to all who may have needed a friend and confidante. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and because she was such a vital part of their church community, Calvary will also be taking some time to celebrate Beckie's life during their weekend worship service at Harvest Fields, Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 9:00 and 10:45am. A casual dinner will also be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Monday the 23rd at 6pm - all attendees are invited to bring a dish to share at their convenience - at 7:30pm there will be an hour of open mic sharing to share stories and celebrate life and the community. Memorial contributions may be made to Out of the Cold, PO Box 784, State College, PA 16804. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close