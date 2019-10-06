Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina M. Lambert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Regina M. Lambert May 19, 1928October 4, 2019 Regina M. Lambert, 91, of Pleasant Gap formerly of Altoona died October 4, 2019 at The Oaks in Pleasant Gap. Born May 19, 1928 in Altoona she was the daughter of the late John P. and Margaret M. Shay Holland. On December 1, 1956 at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Altoona, she married Leo A. Lambert who survives in Pleasant Gap. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Altoona. Jean was a devoted wife to Leo for 63 years. They spent every day together holding hands as they went through life, never apart. A graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1949 with her RN, she spent her career in the Emergency rooms of Jersey Shore and Williamsport hospitals saving countless lives. Jean dedicated her energy to raising her children to be hardworking, honest, and kind individuals with razor sharp wit. Her family was her world. Jean loved to spend time at Cape May, NJ. The beach was a true happy place for her. In addition to her husband, Leo; she is survived by four children, Donald J. Lambert (Ruth) of Beaufort, SC, Lee Ann Adams (William) of Altoona, Mark J. Lambert (Lorrie) of Bellefonte and Matthew J. Lambert (Elizabeth) of Centre Hall; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Lienhard, Rachel Vogel and Allison Lambert, Jacob and Luke Lambert, Carrie and Caitlyn Adams and two great-grandchildren, Jackson Vogel and Layla Mae Adams. Regina was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Jean Lambert in 1963 and her five siblings; Donald Holland, Rita Holland, Helen Holland, Bernard Holland, and Mary Stublarec. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 20th, time will be announced, at The Oaks, 200 Rachael Drive, Pleasant Gap. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Altoona will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Regina's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, State College. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019

