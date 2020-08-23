Renee Shevchik March 18, 1963-August 15, 2020 Renee Shevchik of State College went to be with our Lord on August 15, 2020 at Geisinger Hospital in Danville, PA. Born on March 18, 1963 in Bellefonte, she was the youngest daughter of Barbara Shevchik and the late Robert Shevchik. She was a graduate of State College Area High School in 1981. Renee was employed by Children and Youth Services currently but was formerly employed by Raytheon and SRI International. She enjoyed reading, swimming, playing bingo, making jewelry and going to her favorite beach in Surf City, NC. Her greatest pleasure came from spending time with her two cats and her great-nephew Grayson. She leaves behind her mother, Barbara Shevchik, sister Kim Clouser (Jan), brother Mark Shevchik (Tamara), nephew Allen Clouser (Girlfriend, Jen), nephew Graham D'amico, niece Andrea McGregor (Bruce) and great-nephew Grayson McGregor. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Fonda's Foundlings Cat Rescue 1956 Norwood Lane, State College PA 16801. A celebration of life will be held on September 20, 2020 at the Lion's Club in Pine Grove Mills from 12:00-3:00 PM. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook can be made at www.kochfuneralhome.com
