Rhonda E. Walker January 15, 1950 -March 1, 2020 Rhonda E. Walker, 70, of Centre Hall, PA, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at home, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on January 15, 1950 in Lewisburg, PA to the late Raymond F. Walker and Loraine S. Kelly of Milton, PA. She is survived by her husband Michael D. Hall and her sister Lanie and brother-in-law Forrest Boob of New Columbia, PA. She is survived by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephew whom she loved. On July 7, 2007, she married Michael D. Hall on board the Serenade of the Seas in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, honeymooning in Alaska. She retired from the Applied Research Lab at The Pennsylvania State University in 2016. Previously Rhonda was employed at HRB Singer/Raytheon for 28 years. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was active in the Women's Prayer Group and Bell Choir. She was a former member of the Business and Professional Women's Group for many years. She loved cats. She was proud to be the mother of four fur babies who preceded her in death. Rhonda and her husband loved to travel, going on various cruises around Hawaii and the Caribbean, documenting their many travels by scrap booking their adventures. She loved attending the various local arts festivals and the Grange Fair. She received her Bachelor's degree in English from the Pennsylvania State University in 1998, and continued her education by taking OLLIE courses at PSU. She was an active member of the Milton Area High School Class of 1967 Alumni Association. There will be no funeral services, an announcement of a memorial service celebrating Rhonda's life will be made in the Centre Daily Times. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to PAWS, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801. An online guestbook may be signed and condolence sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 8, 2020