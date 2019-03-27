Richard A. Bruce Richard A. Bruce, 86, of Yakima, Washington, son of the late Earl J. And Mary W. Bruce, passed away on February 24, 2019. He graduated from Penn State with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He received a Masters Degree in Reliability Engineering at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Dick worked on the Stealth Bomber and the Space Station. He was an avid golfer and really enjoyed watching Penn State football games. Dick is survived by his wife, Ellen, a sister, Susan, son Stewart, daughter Laura, stepson Lonnie and stepdaughter Marcie. Funeral services were private. The family would appreciate donations to The , PO Box 15829, Arlington, Va. in his memory.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019