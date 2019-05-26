Richard A. Weiler August 30, 1939-May 23, 2019 Richard A. Weiler, 79, of State College, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center. Born August 30, 1939, in Philadelphia, he was the son of Albert and Kathryn Kutcher Weiler. On May 29, 1976, he married Marjorie Schmidt Weiler, who survives. He is also survived by three children, Wendy Weiler of Longwood, FL, Cheryl Weiler Brown and her husband, Robert, of Glen Gardner, NJ, and William Weiler and his wife, Britanny, of Pittsburgh, and four grandchildren, Alexander and Andrew Brown, and Morgan and Mason Weiler. Richard graduated from Council Rock High School and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Penn State University. He served in the United States Army, flying air planes. He worked as a commercial airline pilot until his retirement in 1995. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 26, 2019