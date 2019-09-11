Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen "Rick" Geist. View Sign Service Information Myers-Somers Funeral Home Inc 501 6Th Ave Altoona , PA 16602 (814)-942-7747 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Allen 'Rick' Geist November 21, 1944 August 29, 2019 Richard Allen 'Rick' Geist went to God on August 29, 2019. He was born November 21, 1944, the son of James D. and Catharine (Wiggins) Geist. Rick married Jean Elizabeth Dillen on August 28, 1971, in Altoona's First Church of the Brethren. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jeanie; a sister, Pauline (Richard) Miller; sisters-by-law Barbara (Clayton) Angle and Susan (William) Stratton; brother-by-law, Daniel (Karen) Dillen; mother-by-law, Patricia B. Dillen; eleven beloved nephews: Bryan (Jo Anne) Miller, Elliot (Jamie) Miller, Bradley (Leah) Angle, Jared Angle, Tyler Angle, Caleb Angle, Josh (Kirsten) Stratton, Mark Stratton, Jordan (Carly) Dillen, Luke (Christine) Dillen, Micah (Diana) Dillen; five beautiful grand-nieces and grand-nephews: Katelyn Miller, Emily Miller, Addison Stratton, Charlie Dillen, Max Dillen; and a large and loving extended family. Rick's love for, and admiration from, his family was immeasurable. A 1962 graduate of Altoona High School, Rick furthered his education at Penn State Altoona, earning an associate degree from PSU's College of Engineering in 1965. He was also a Kellogg Fellow and a graduate of the Public Affairs Leadership Program. Rick worked as a senior engineer at Gwin/EADS Engineers, Altoona, before being elected in 1978 to serve the citizens of the 79th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Proud to have served 17 terms in the House, Rick was unceasing in his efforts to make the Commonwealth, his district, and the community which he loved, a better place. Rick was a lifelong member of Altoona First Church of the Brethren. His faith sustained him through 74 years. Though Rick deservedly received countless honors, awards, and accolades during his lifetime, ultimately his was a life of service, and that always meant humbly doing good for others, and striving to make a positive difference in this world. Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Altoona First Church of the Brethren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the church, with Pastor Bill Pepper officiating. Arrangements are by Myers-Somers Funeral Home, Inc., 501 Sixth Avenue, Altoona. In lieu of sending flowers, please share flowers with someone you love. Rick's memory may be honored with donations to: Altoona First Church of the Brethren, 510 Fifth Street, Altoona, PA 16602; Railroaders Memorial Museum, 1200 Ninth Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602; Mishler Theatre, c/o BCAF, 1212 Twelfth Avenue, Altoona, PA 16601. To remember Rick's always positive outlook and philosophy in life: Find opportunities to 'Pay it Forward.' Overflow parking for visitation and funeral will be available at the Ward Warehouse, 500 Eighth Avenue, inside and through the gate at the Fourth Street end.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019

