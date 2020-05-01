Richard "Dick" Bacastow February 13, 1922 ~ April 29, 2020 Richard "Dick" Baca- stow, 98, passed away on April 29, 2020, in State College with his family by his side. Dick was born in Hershey, PA, on February 13, 1922 to the late Ira J. Bacastow and Ann Stoner Bacastow. He grew up and lived most of his life in Hershey, a community that he profoundly loved. Dick married Virginia "Ginny" Harris of Harrisburg, PA in 1948, who was the love of his life. Ginny preceded him in death in 2003. After graduating from Hershey High School in 1940, Dick joined the Air Corps Enlisted Reserve, and completed Hershey Junior College in 1942. Next, he reported for active military service at the San Antonio Aviation Cadet Center, TX and later studied aircraft operations and navigation at Augustana College, IL. In 1944, he served as a B-24 Liberator flight engineer and top turret gunner. Following the war, Dick returned home to Hershey and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Lebanon Valley College in 1946 and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1948. Dick dedicated his professional life to the Hershey Chocolate Corporation. Dick joined Hershey's as Employee Relations Coordinator in 1948. Dick was promoted to Sales Personnel Manager in 1967, to Manager, Executive Development in 1969, to Manager, Human Resources Planning in 1976, and to Manpower Planning and Development Manager in 1980. He retired from Hershey Foods in 1987 and remained active in the community. He exemplified Milton S. Hershey's philosophy that, "Business is a matter of human service." Dick was active in many local civic functions, serving as an officer or board member of the Keystone Area Boy Scout Council, the American Red Cross, and the United Way. He also was also a Senior Warden of All Saints Episcopal Church in Hershey, was a member of the Hershey Rotary Club, and has various Masonic affiliations. Dick and Ginny raised two sons, Rick and Todd, in the Hershey community. Dick enjoyed what Hershey had to offer including golf, curling, dining out with Ginny, and socializing with friends. In retirement, Dick and Ginny enjoyed visiting their sons who lived away from Hershey and the visits of grandchildren especially over the summer months when they would take them to Hershey Park. In his final years, Dick relocated to State College to live closer to his family where he enjoyed Penn State football games and copiloting his adopted BMW M Roadster on scenic drives through Centre County. He is survived by two sons, Richard (wife Kathy), and Todd (wife Bobbee), along with four grandchildren, Andy, Mark, Abby, and Todd, and four great grandchildren. The family wishes to acknowledge and extend a special thanks to the healthcare workers at Juniper Village and the Mount Nittany Medical Center for their loving care and support. Due to the pandemic, a family celebration will be held at a future date in Hershey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Richard I. Bacastow to Juniper Village Wellspring at Brookline, 610 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA 16801.



