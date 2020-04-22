Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Curtis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Curtis Richard Curtis age 82 pass-ed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Langston Place in Clinton, SC. He was born in Navan, County Meath Ireland, a son of the late James Curtis and Ada Searle Curtis. Mr. Curtis was a US Army veteran and served in Korea and a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Sarah Jane Renwick Curtis, a son, Paul Richard Curtis of State College, PA, a daughter, Maureen Curtis Lewis of Greenwood, two brothers, Raphael Curtis (Peggy) of VA and Garrick Curtis (Michelle) of Canada; three sisters, May Darcey (Joe) of Ireland, Anne Grant of Canada and Olive Fitzsimons (Patsy) of Ireland. In addition to many nieces and nephews that he loved and adored. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Curtis, James Curtis; three sisters, Chrissie Blake, Maura McLarney and Patsy Murray. Mr. Curtis came to the United States in 1955 from Ireland to Niagara Falls, NY, were he worked for Kruger Pontiac and Goodyear tire. He moved his family to Pennsylvania where he worked and retired from Penn State University in Maintenance. He then relocated to South Carolina to be closer to his daughter and wife's family (Vaughn Renwick). Mr. Curtis enjoyed watching football, especially The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Steelers. He enjoyed watching nieces and nephews in local sporting events and relocated to Langston Assistant Living with his wife where he enjoyed new friends, activities and loved the staff. For all that knew him would tell you how happy this Irishman was, and about His jokes, his sarcasm and his dedication to his wife and family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Gray Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, P.O. Box 864, Laurens, SC 29360. Condolences may be expressed online at

