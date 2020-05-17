Richard David Bruce August 16, 1931-May 12, 2020 Richard David Bruce, formerly of both Johnstown and State College PA died peacefully early Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020. He was 88 years old, born on August 16, 1931 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Archibald and Ruth (Allison) Bruce. Dick had been a resident of Sebring, Florida for 32 years, and was a practicing member of the Methodist faith. He started, owned and managed two successful businesses, Centre Chemical Company and Basic Chemical company. He was a huge Penn State fan and an avid golfer. Dick was a member of Northfork Country Club Johnstown PA), Centre Hills Country Club (State College PA), and Sun-N-Lakes Country Club (Sebring FL). In life, Dick enjoyed being with family most of all. He loved and faithfully attended reunions--family reunions, high school reunions, football team reunions, and business reunions; he was always there. He supported and encouraged his grandchildren in any endeavor they were interested in. He was an engaged fan of all of their events whether he could attend in person or not, and, he loved hearing details about all of their activities. Dick is survived by a loving wife, Wendy (Dolgin) Bruce of Sebring FL. Originally married to Gloria (Kubasik) Bruce, Richard is survived by 6 of their 7 children. Kathleen (Bruce) Couprie, Elizabeth (Bruce) Henning (her husband Thomas), R. Scott Bruce (his wife Anne), Thomas Bruce (his wife Anne), Joan (Bruce) Narkum (her husband David), Luann (Bruce) Gips (her husband Jerry), and 16 grandchildren: Audrey Couprie, Nathan Brittsan (husband Jason), Aaron Henning (wife Amy), Adam & David Henning, Nicholas & Chloe Bruce, Spencer, Benjamin, Allison & Thomas Bruce, Matthew (wife Tiffany), Leesa Eisenhower (husband Jack), Julie Bobb, Melissa Narkum, Rebecca Gips, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger sister Carol (Bruce) Vitko (husband Andy), He was also preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Archie, Bill, Jim, and a sister Helen, and his last born son Robert James Bruce, as well as by his first wife of 63 years Gloria. Dick will be remembered for the way he made everyone feel special, and how well he turned random opportunity into moments to remember forever. Due to the global pandemic, plans for celebrating Dick's life will not be finalized until matters of safety and individual concern can be addressed. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that donations be directed to the Bruce Foundation, which supports scholarships for soccer players with excellent team spirit, as requested by Rob Bruce, and originally funded by his modest financial legacy. Donations For Bruce Foundation can be sent to: Joan Narkum, 554 Coach Road Horsham, PA 19044.



