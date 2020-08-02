Richard E. "Dick" Keebler November 26, 1927-July 30, 2020 Richard E. "Dick" Keebler, 92, of State College, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Wellspring Memory Care Center. Born November 26, 1927, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Wilson D. and Ruth Craig Keebler of Freeport. He is survived by two sons, Kent R. Keebler and his wife, Pam, of Cloverdale, CA and Richard E. Keebler, Jr. of State College; two siblings, Kathleen Fry and her husband, Robert, of Seneca Pa, John Keebler and his wife, Paula, of Canonsburg PA; one brother-in-law, Glenn Lang of Cabot Pa; granddaughter, Yessenia San Augustin and her husband, Adrian, great-grandson Jonathan and great-granddaughter Reyna, all of Mountain View Ca. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marny Lang. Dick was a graduate of Freeport High School, attended Penn State for one year, then entered the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating in 1950. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force from which he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after 23 years of service. Assignments included various bases in the U.S., Japan and Korea, working in various armament systems and missile maintenance positions. He received an M.S. degree from Syracuse University in 1964 and an M.Ed. from Penn State University in 1976. Dick was a faculty member of Penn State University's General Engineering Department for twelve years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Park Forest Village United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the State College Lodge #700 F & AM, the Altoona Consistory, American Legion Post 536, Port Matilda, Retired Officers Association and the State College Lodge #1600 BPOE. Dick had enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and gardening most of his life. Family will hold a Private graveside service in Freeport Cemetery, Freeport, PA., with a memorial service to be held at a future date. The entire family would like to express its deepest appreciation to the staff at Juniper Village at Brookline for their compassionate and dedicated care of Richard these past three years, making his life there as comfortable as possible. Memorial contributions may be made to Park Forest Village United Methodist Church, State College, PA. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
