Richard Erwin
1931 - 2020
Richard Erwin
May 1, 1931 - November 26, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Richard Lee Erwin, 89, died at Centre Crest on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Born on May 1, 1931, in Aliquippa, PA, he was the son of the late Lee Roy Erwin and Edna Gertrude Figley.
After serving in the Navy during the Korean Conflict, he attended and was employed by The Pennsylvania State University. Richard became the coordinator of grants and contract management in the Dean's Office of Health and Human Development. He retired after 27 years of service.
Among his many accomplishments, he held leadership roles in developing and marketing software application programs for grant offices, he was the first person to submit a computerized application for a grant to the Institute of Health and National Science Foundation with his program. In 1992 he won the Carol Clark Ford Award in recognition for his unfailing support and service to the faculty of the College of Health and Human Development.
Nearing his retirement he became a founding member of the Central Pennsylvania Ballroom Dancers Association and instructed ballroom dancing. He was also active in square dancing and round dancing.
Richard's greatest love was for his family. He enjoyed time playing with his two granddaughters, Megan and Chrissy Erwin. Most of all he cherished the loving relationship he experienced with his wife and partner sharing the many days of their lives together.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com


Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
