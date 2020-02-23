Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard F. Yost. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard F. Yost June 5, 1937 November 25, 2019 Richard F. Yost, 82, currently of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Richard was born in Allentown, PA, on June 5, 1937. He lived most of his life in the Lehigh Valley. On February 25, 1967, he married his beloved wife, Virginia (Beck) Yost, who survives him at home after sharing 52 years of marriage together. Richard was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. He served four years in the United States Navy until being honorably discharged in 1959. He worked in management for the transportation industry for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Henry James (Donna), of Cape May Court House, NJ, Elizabeth Fritz (Richard), of State College, and Debra Mandell (Michael), of Malvern, PA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Alyssa, Leah, Nathan, Jacob, and Kaylee, and two great-grandchildren, Kurt and Hayley. Richard was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte and a 4th Degree Knight at Bellefonte Knights of Columbus Council #1314. He enjoyed golfing, reading mystery novels, and watching WWE. He especially enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and telling jokes and riddles. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, with Father George Jakopac officiating. Funeral services and burial were previously held in the Lehigh Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823 or the Knights of Columbus Council #1314 at 315 Stoney Batter, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

