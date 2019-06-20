Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Francis Michael McDonough. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Francis Michael McDonough April 11,1927-June 18,2019 Richard Francis Michael McDon- ough, 92 of State College died Tuesday, June 18 th at Wynwood House in Boalsburg. Dick was born in Altoona on April 11 th , 1927 to the late Paul F. and Grace (Snyder) McDonough. He was raised in Altoona and attended Altoona High School. He trained at the Apprenticeship School for Plumbers and Steamfitters and was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 520. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Muliphen as a Seaman 2 nd Class and was a proud Navy veteran. He then worked for much of his career as a pipefitter with G.M. McCrossin, Inc. in Bellefonte, PA, retiring in 1989. On June 20, 1948, he married his "Sissy", Lois Jean (Makin) McDonough, who passed away in 2007. After the birth of their first 3 sons, they moved from Altoona to Park Forest Village in State College. They had 2 more boys and were extremely proud of their 5 sons. He enjoyed classic cars and fixing anything mechanical. He loved going out to eat and he loved being with his family. He was a member of the BPOE, the American Legion and served as the Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, Father O'Hanlon Council #4678 in State College. Dick was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. In addition to his parents and his wife, Sissy, he was predeceased by his sister Jane Hagen-buch, brother Paul McDonough, brother Joseph McDonough and his grandson Brandon Michael McDonough. He is survived by his 5 sons, Richard (Wife Stacy) of Danville,PA, Shawn (Wife Mindy) of Newark, DE, and Terrence (Wife Pamela), Patrick (Wife Holly), and Erik (Wife Melissa) all of State College. He is also survived by his brother, Donald McDonough (Wife Betty) of Duncans- ville. He was "Pappap" to his 10 Grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren. He was honored to have 2 Great-grandsons born on his 90 th birthday. Friends will be received on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home in State College from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22,2019 at Alto Reste Memorial Chapel, there will be a service of remembrance from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. prior to his interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8 th Avenue, NY, NY 10001. Please remember Dick with "a few kind words". Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

Richard Francis Michael McDonough April 11,1927-June 18,2019 Richard Francis Michael McDon- ough, 92 of State College died Tuesday, June 18 th at Wynwood House in Boalsburg. Dick was born in Altoona on April 11 th , 1927 to the late Paul F. and Grace (Snyder) McDonough. He was raised in Altoona and attended Altoona High School. He trained at the Apprenticeship School for Plumbers and Steamfitters and was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 520. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Muliphen as a Seaman 2 nd Class and was a proud Navy veteran. He then worked for much of his career as a pipefitter with G.M. McCrossin, Inc. in Bellefonte, PA, retiring in 1989. On June 20, 1948, he married his "Sissy", Lois Jean (Makin) McDonough, who passed away in 2007. After the birth of their first 3 sons, they moved from Altoona to Park Forest Village in State College. They had 2 more boys and were extremely proud of their 5 sons. He enjoyed classic cars and fixing anything mechanical. He loved going out to eat and he loved being with his family. He was a member of the BPOE, the American Legion and served as the Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, Father O'Hanlon Council #4678 in State College. Dick was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. In addition to his parents and his wife, Sissy, he was predeceased by his sister Jane Hagen-buch, brother Paul McDonough, brother Joseph McDonough and his grandson Brandon Michael McDonough. He is survived by his 5 sons, Richard (Wife Stacy) of Danville,PA, Shawn (Wife Mindy) of Newark, DE, and Terrence (Wife Pamela), Patrick (Wife Holly), and Erik (Wife Melissa) all of State College. He is also survived by his brother, Donald McDonough (Wife Betty) of Duncans- ville. He was "Pappap" to his 10 Grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren. He was honored to have 2 Great-grandsons born on his 90 th birthday. Friends will be received on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home in State College from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22,2019 at Alto Reste Memorial Chapel, there will be a service of remembrance from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. prior to his interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8 th Avenue, NY, NY 10001. Please remember Dick with "a few kind words". Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook. Published in Centre Daily Times on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close