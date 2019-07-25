Richard Glenn Regel April 18, 1934 July 23, 2019 Richard Glenn Regel, 85, of Howard, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was born in Howard on April 18, 1934, a son of the late Walter B. " Bud " and Elizabeth " Libby " McCloskey Regel. He was a graduate of Howard High School and was married to Patricia Sunday on November 7, 1970. Richard was a self employed farmer and then went to work for Claster's for many years until his retirement in 1996. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed mowing his grass, tending to the farm, and hunting. Along with his wife he is survived by his son, Ken ( Sally ) Regel of Milton, three daughters, Melissa ( Gary ) Surovec, Sue Hyde, and Penny ( Isaac ) Brewer all of Howard, a step-son, Michael ( Lorie ) Anderson of York, and a step-daughter, Terri ( Dave ) Breon of Bellefonte, six grandchildren, Nate, Rich, and John Regel, Amanda and Dylan Surovec, and Jocelyn Hyde, great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ryan, and Aria, and four step- grandchildren and six step- great-grandchildren. He was preceded by a son, Michael, a daughter, Barbara, brother George Regel, Sr. and a sister Lois Kustenborder, as well as a son-in-law, Brad Hyde. Private services will be held by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, Pa.16828 Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 25, 2019