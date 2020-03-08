Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. "Dick" Hull. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" J. Hull October 3, 1951 March 3, 2020 Richard "Dick" J. Hull, 68, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born in Bellefonte on October 3, 1951, he was the son of the late James Edward and Mabel (Gleason) Hull. Dick was a 1969 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He served in the 112th Air National Guard from 1969 until 1975. He worked as a shipping clerk for Bolton, formerly Cerro Metal Manufacturing, for many years until his retirement. He is survived by one brother, Ed Hull, and his wife, Ellen, of Port Matilda. Dick was a member of the Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094 and the Bellefonte Lions Club. He was an active volunteer at Mount Nittany with over 7,000 hours. Friends will be received on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 2-4 pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Friends and family are welcome for a time of reflection and to share memories of Dick, beginning at 3:30 pm. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick's memory to Mount Nittany Health Foundation at 1800 E. Park Avenue, State College, PA 16803 with either "Volunteer Resources" or "Emergency Department" specified in the memo. Online condolences may be made to the family at

